Deputies searching for minivan involved in Cass County hit-and-run crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Sheriff’s deputies in Cass County need your help as they search for a minivan that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 5:15 at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road. Deputies say a silver minivan pulled in front of a red pickup truck, causing a crash. The driver of the silver minivan reportedly took after afterwards.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt in the crash, but his passenger, a 70-year-old Schoolcraft woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on tis hit-and-run crash, you’re asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-800-462-9328.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.