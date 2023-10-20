Defense takes top priority for new-look Irish men’s hoops squad

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s fair to say there are a lot of question marks heading into the season for Notre Dame men’s basketball.

A new head coach, plus an almost entirely new roster, may have fans curious about what the on-court product will look like this season.

16 Sports got a chance to talk to the team this week. And in those discussions, a similar theme kept coming back time and time again — defense.

This year’s Fighting Irish men’s hoops Team is locking in on locking up.

“Defense gotta come first with this team,” said guard Braeden Shrewsberry. “That’s what the coaches are preaching every day, and I think that’s how we got to make our name in the ACC. Just coming and locking up every night.”

“Obviously, if the squad is not scoring on you, you’ll probably win the game if the other team’s not scoring,” said forward Tae Davis. “So, defense definitely has been an emphasis for our team.”

It’s no accident that every player 16 Sports talked to mentioned the defensive side of the ball. It’s been an intentional focus for head coach Micah Shrewsberry since he walked in the door earlier this year.

“We’re going to be a tough, nasty, gritty defensive team,” Coach Shrewsberry said. “That’s always who we’re going to be. No matter who we have or what we’re doing offensively, we’re going to be a hard team to score on on the other end.”

The Irish were in the bottom-third of the ACC last season when it came to defense, and the holdovers from last year’s roster say they’re already noticing a shift in how the new coaches are approaching things.

“It’s been a grind for sure, it’s definitely been different. I think it’s been a good different though,” said guard J.R. Konieczny. “We’re coming into practice, all of us are leaving thinking we got something out of it for sure, like our bodies are hurting, but we know it’s worth it in the end. We’ve seen how successful Coach Shrews’ teams have been in the past, so we’re just trying to buy in, learn everything we can and continue for that.”

“They work us hard for sure,” said guard Alex Wade. “That’s been a transition; we worked hard last year but I feel like everything’s intense this year. There’s a lot of competitive nature with the coaching staff and just making sure they bring the best out of each of us.”

“I’ve really been enjoying the transition,” said forward Matt Zona. “I think it’s been a lot of fun. Practice has been great; it’s been really intense, but Coach really knows basketball. It really shows in practice, and I think guys have been picking up stuff really well. I’m really looking forward to what we can do this weekend and the rest of the season.”

We’ll get our first look at the squad on Nov. 1 when they host a scrimmage against Hanover. Then on Nov. 6, they’ll take the floor at Purcell Pavilion for their first official game of the season against Niagara.

