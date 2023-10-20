Advertise With Us

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

