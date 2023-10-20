Community comes together to build wheelchair ramp for young South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A young South Bend man with cerebral palsy has spent his entire life without a wheelchair ramp, but the community has come together to change that.

You may remember Kadin. One month ago, he was reunited with a specialized trike after it had been stolen.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter helped bring the trike back to Kadin after it was found, and that’s when he saw that Kadin’s home wasn’t wheelchair accessible. He made some calls and was able to get Carpenters Local Union No. 413 and Big C Lumber involved in building Kadin a ramp.

“Bobby Krasinski, our surveyor, contacted Scott and the carpenters union, and they have come out to volunteer and put this up for this young man,” Dieter explained. “I contacted Big C Lumber, who is donating all the materials, about $1,500 worth of stuff.

The carpenters’ resources stepped up to the plate to build something the family didn’t have the resources to get.

“It is really going to be a help to the son and the family who have to do this every single day,” Dieter added. “He gets picked up by the school, and they carry him in and carry him out. So this in the big picture, things elected officials sometimes effort the opportunity to do things for the people in the community.”

Kadin’s mom told 16 News Now that having the ramp will be life-changing. For 18 years of Kadin’s life, he has needed to be picked up and carried to the car, which has made it difficult to take him places. With this new ramp, it is going to make his life and his family’s life a lot easier.

“I am so so thankful and grateful for the community,” said Shannon Wilson, Kadin’s mother. “Derek, man, he has been awesome, from the bike being stolen to the wheelchair. Police kept in touch with me; he has just been awesome. I am so thankful to the carpenter’s union for coming out here and taking their time and doing this for Kadin. I can’t even say how thankful I am and for the donation of the lumber.”

“It is just amazing there are still so many good people in the community,” Shannon added. “You hear all the bad things, but you don’t really hear about the good things. So, it was nice to see them come together and do this for him.”

Big C Lumber has been around for over 100 years and says giving back to the community with time, and contribution is part of its values. They say they are so happy to have been part of this project.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.