Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say a Good Samaritan likely saved the life of a woman after her house caught on fire and exploded Wednesday night in Elkhart.

According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of N. Park Avenue, which is down the road from the new Meijer supercenter.

Asst. Chief Mike Graham tells 16 News Now a neighbor saw the fire on his garage door security camera. He reportedly ran to the house and found a woman laying on the floor. He pulled her out of the home just in time.

First responders took her to the hospital to get checked out, but she’s been released and is now being helped by the Red Cross with housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Graham says he believes the fire was accidental. He says oxygen tanks were stored in the area of the fire, which contributed to the spread of it.

