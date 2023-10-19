Advertise With Us

Teddy bear bomb explodes in parking lot; police make arrest

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear went off in a parking lot. (San Bernardino PD, Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California arrested someone suspected of putting a teddy bear with explosives in it in a parking lot and detonating it.

San Bernardino police shared surveillance footage on Facebook from outside a business. A person can be seen getting out of an SUV and setting the toy down before it starts to smoke and then explodes.

No one was injured, and the person got back in their car and left.

A police spokesperson said in the post that they responded to a 911 call, reviewed the footage and obtained a search warrant.

Investigators arrested the suspect and said they found a ghost gun, ammunition, a kilo of methamphetamine, illegal fireworks and a ballistic vest among other items at their home.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with several felonies, police said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan...
Crews respond to crash involving ambulance, SUV in South Bend
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates to Town & Country Plaza businesses
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates on Town & Country businesses
The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street.
2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side
Stagnant Medicaid reimbursement and rising costs are prompting Beacon and other Indiana...
Financial issues prompting Beacon, other hospital systems to refer Medicaid patients elsewhere

Latest News

San Bernardino, California, police made an arrest after an apparent bomb inside a teddy bear...
Teddy bear explosive detonates in parking lot; police make arrest
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
Fatal Crash graphic
No charges in fatal La Porte accident involving 15-year-old
According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m....
Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart
FILE - Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto...
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says