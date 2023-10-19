South Bend and county department of health raise awareness for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The city of South Bend and St. Joe county department of health held a press conference Thursday morning, reminding the community of next weeks National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

The press conference was held at the St. Joe County public library, to help bring awareness to lead risks, prevention measures and resources for families.

“The city previously received some grant funds from the U.S department of housing and urban development,” said Liz Maradik, Chief neighborhoods officer for the city. “So that’s allowing the city to offer grants to qualifying households. to complete repairs in their home to reduce lead hazards. So qualifying households can apply for up to $20,000 of lead safe repairs in their homes for qualifying contractors.”

To be eligible for the grant you must live within the city limits, the home must be built before 1978, you have to income qualify based on 80% of the area median, and have a child 6 years or younger who lives or visits the home frequently.

You can apply for the grant here.

There will also be a free lead testing event for young children happening Thursday, October 26th at the library between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The St.Joe County library is located at 304 S Main St

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.