Advertise With Us

South Bend and county department of health raise awareness for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

The city of south bend and st.jo county department of health held a press conference this...
The city of south bend and st.jo county department of health held a press conference this morning reminding the community of next weeks National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week(wndu)
By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The city of South Bend and St. Joe county department of health held a press conference Thursday morning, reminding the community of next weeks National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

The press conference was held at the St. Joe County public library, to help bring awareness to lead risks, prevention measures and resources for families.

“The city previously received some grant funds from the U.S department of housing and urban development,” said Liz Maradik, Chief neighborhoods officer for the city. “So that’s allowing the city to offer grants to qualifying households. to complete repairs in their home to reduce lead hazards. So qualifying households can apply for up to $20,000 of lead safe repairs in their homes for qualifying contractors.”

To be eligible for the grant you must live within the city limits, the home must be built before 1978, you have to income qualify based on 80% of the area median, and have a child 6 years or younger who lives or visits the home frequently.

You can apply for the grant here.

There will also be a free lead testing event for young children happening Thursday, October 26th at the library between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The St.Joe County library is located at 304 S Main St

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan...
Crews respond to crash involving ambulance, SUV in South Bend
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates to Town & Country Plaza businesses
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates on Town & Country businesses
The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street.
2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side
Stagnant Medicaid reimbursement and rising costs are prompting Beacon and other Indiana...
Financial issues prompting Beacon, other hospital systems to refer Medicaid patients elsewhere

Latest News

Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Delphi murders suspect to appear in court for status hearing
Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart
DCS documents due Thursday in civil lawsuit related to LaPorte County child murder case
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11, 2021.
DCS documents due Thursday in civil lawsuit related to LaPorte County child murder case