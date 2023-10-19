Some South Bend homeowners eligible for free home repairs in 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details for eligible South Bend homeowners in need of repairs.

Rebuilding Together St. Joseph County is celebrating its 2024 Volunteer Day with free home repairs on the city’s south side.

Priority will be given to the elderly, veterans, and disabled homeowners within federal income limits. They generally can repair about 15 to 25 homes a year, and only those within the boundaries will be considered.

Kristin Givens said the program keeps people in their homes and restores a sense of pride.

“A lot of the people that we renovated their houses now say I now take complete pride in my homes now. It looks great, and I’m able to,” Givens told 16 News Now. “You know, I’m able to stay here, but I also feel great staying here because it looks great and feels better. And that brings up property values in the neighborhood; it helps the community as a whole.”

An informational meeting will take place on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. at One Roof Southeast Neighborhood Center to answer any questions participants may have.

The deadline for application is Nov. 1.

To view applications and the area map, click here.

