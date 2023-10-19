Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a semi-truck rolled over on the Indiana Toll Road near the Notre Dame exit.

The accident happened just east of mile marker 77, according to the Indiana State Police. The eastbound lanes have been reduced to one lane at this time.

Police say there were no injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

