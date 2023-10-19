Advertise With Us

Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

A photo of the rolled over semi on the Indiana Toll Road.
A photo of the rolled over semi on the Indiana Toll Road.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a semi-truck rolled over on the Indiana Toll Road near the Notre Dame exit.

The accident happened just east of mile marker 77, according to the Indiana State Police. The eastbound lanes have been reduced to one lane at this time.

Police say there were no injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

