Rohr’s at Notre Dame: Not just for fine dining!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a gem of a restaurant on the University of Notre Dame’s campus that has great food, great drinks, and a great atmosphere!

Rohr’s is right inside the Morris Inn. The restaurant is open to the community and has something for everyone on its menu in terms of taste and price.

“The goal for us is not to be overly pretentious,” says Chef Peter Hasbrouck. “I feel like there’s that attitude that we’ve been given, but we have everything from fried chicken sandwiches and turkey clubs all the way up to dry-aged ribeyes. . . If you want a beer and a burger, we can do that for you. . . You can get a nice steak and multi-course, or you can come in for a quick breakfast before your conference.”

One of the restaurant’s biggest hits is its avocado salad. Chef Peter showed Lauren Moss and Joshua Short how to make it on 16 News Now at Noon. You can learn how to make it yourself by watching the video above!

