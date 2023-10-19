Rohr’s at Notre Dame: Not just for fine dining!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a gem of a restaurant on the University of Notre Dame’s campus that has great food, great drinks, and a great atmosphere!

Rohr’s is right inside the Morris Inn. The restaurant is open to the community and has something for everyone on its menu in terms of taste and price.

“The goal for us is not to be overly pretentious,” says Chef Peter Hasbrouck. “I feel like there’s that attitude that we’ve been given, but we have everything from fried chicken sandwiches and turkey clubs all the way up to dry-aged ribeyes. . . If you want a beer and a burger, we can do that for you. . . You can get a nice steak and multi-course, or you can come in for a quick breakfast before your conference.”

One of the restaurant’s biggest hits is its avocado salad. Chef Peter showed Lauren Moss and Joshua Short how to make it on 16 News Now at Noon. You can learn how to make it yourself by watching the video above!

For more information on Rohr’s, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

The Bucket at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River in South Bend now has a new...

The Bucket closing for the season next week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bucket announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will be closed this winter for renovations.

Events

October is known for a couple of things: Halloween, Oktoberfest, and now? Mac And Cheese! And...

Downtown South Bend to host first-ever ‘Mactoberfest’ on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Downtown South Bend's own twist on Oktoberfest is centered around mac and cheese!

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Craft One Half

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
The restaurant opened seven months ago across from City Hall in Mishawaka.

Latest News

Food

Cultivate surpasses milestone as it donates over 5M pounds of food

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Cultivate Food Rescue is celebrating after achieving a major milestone!

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Lucky’s

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Lucky’s has been a staple in the Elkhart community since 1997.

Food

Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish football team is on the road this weekend, but you can still get great food and experience the Fighting Irish atmosphere at Legends of Notre Dame!

Food

Celebrating National Taco Day with Franky’s Tacos!

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant's owner showed Lauren Moss, Joshua Short, and Martin Lowrimore the secret to a great taco by taking them inside their food truck!

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Moser’s Austrian Cafe

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Melissa Stephens
Moser’s Austrian Cafe is known as a destination in New Carlisle. If you’re driving through town, you have to stop there.