No charges in fatal La Porte accident involving 15-year-old

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LA PORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - La Porte Police say no charges will be filed in the case where a 15-year-old boy crashed his scooter into a school bus.

The boy died in the crash, which happened Friday, Oct. 13 in La Porte.

The school bus driver tested negative for alcohol in her system, a standard procedure in any fatality or crash involving a driver with a commercial driver’s license.

“She did what she was supposed to do,” LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said. “There was nothing she did that would be criminal in nature or negligent.”

