Michiana Eats: Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A place that once designed forklifts, tow motors, and other heavy equipment now creates craft beers, ciders, wine, and delicious food!

Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse opened about seven years ago inside the old Clark Laboratory in Buchanan, and the building is now on the historic register.

“It’s a manufacturing place for beers, ciders, wines, and spirits, but we also have a restaurant and an event space,” said Steve Lecklider, owner of Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse. “We’re year-round, seven days a week. I think it’s a nice fit for the community. It’s a nice menu for people coming in for lunch and dinner.”

16 News Now got a first-hand look at how the restaurant’s popular brisket sandwich is made.

“We start with a brioche bun, and we like to put just a little bit of toast on there, and then we start to cook the brisket itself,” Lecklider explained. “A little bit of coleslaw, and then the brisket with the gouda cheese melted in, and a little bit of barbecue sauce topped with a bun.

“It took us a while to formulate the final recipe on the brisket, but I think it’s about there,” he added.

In case you were wondering, it’s the same Lehman’s as Lehman’s Orchard in Niles. You can buy baked goods, wine, cider, and beer made from fruits on the farm all year round.

Lahman’s Brewery & Farmhouse is located at 204 N. Red Bud Trail in Buchanan. For more information and a full look at the menu, click here.

