SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way West.

There are reports that two people are suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen running from the area.

16 News Now has a crew on the scene and we’ll have more information as soon as we know it.

