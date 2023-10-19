Joshua Short talks one-on-one with NBC’s Josh Lederman amid Israel-Hamas war

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - President Biden will make a primetime address Thursday night, where he’s expected to highlight the importance of continued funding for Israel and Ukraine, as they are involved in two separate wars right now.

The most recent one is unfolding in Israel, where teams of journalists have been covering every angle for days now — including NBC’s Josh Lederman, who’s in Tel Aviv.

Our own Joshua Short spoke with him ahead of the President’s oval office address and covered a lot, including how he’s able to report under the uncertainty of war.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joshua Short talks one-on-one with NBC’s Josh Lederman amid Israel-Hamas war

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Indiana

A rendering of the inn.

New 120-room inn coming to Potato Creek State Park

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A groundbreaking today marked the ceremonial start of the construction of an inn at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty.

News

Gov. Holcomb attends groundbreaking of Potato Creek State Park Inn

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Attorneys for Richard Allen withdraw from case

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

2 dead after shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

A photo of the rolled over semi on the Indiana Toll Road.

Semi rolls over on Indiana Toll Road near Notre Dame exit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The accident happened just east of mile marker 77, according to the Indiana State Police.

News

Police searching for suspect after 2 shot, killed at hotel near South Bend Airport

Updated: 1 hour ago

Michiana Eats

Michiana Eats: Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Lehman’s Brewery & Farmhouse opened about seven years ago inside the old Clark Laboratory in Buchanan.

News

Michiana Eats: Lehman's Brewery & Farmhouse

Updated: 2 hours ago