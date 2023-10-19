Joshua Short talks one-on-one with NBC’s Josh Lederman amid Israel-Hamas war

(WNDU) - President Biden will make a primetime address Thursday night, where he’s expected to highlight the importance of continued funding for Israel and Ukraine, as they are involved in two separate wars right now.

The most recent one is unfolding in Israel, where teams of journalists have been covering every angle for days now — including NBC’s Josh Lederman, who’s in Tel Aviv.

Our own Joshua Short spoke with him ahead of the President’s oval office address and covered a lot, including how he’s able to report under the uncertainty of war.

