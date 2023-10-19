Irish men’s hoops adjusting to life under new head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s lots of turnover taking place with this year’s Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, which can be a little overwhelming for the fan base.

Luckily, 16 Sports got a chance to talk to the guys this week and get a feel for what new head coach Micah Shrewsberry plans to bring to the table.

With just four players who were holdovers from last year’s roster, some of them talked with 16 Sports about the ongoing transition and what makes this year’s coaching staff different from the last.

“I’ve really been enjoying the transition,” said forward Matt Zona. “I think it’s been a lot of fun. Practice has been great; it’s been really intense, but Coach really knows basketball. It really shows in practice, and I think guys have been picking up stuff really well. I’m really looking forward to what we can do this weekend and the rest of the season.”

“They work us hard for sure,” said guard Alex Wade. “That’s been a transition; we worked hard last year but I feel like everything’s intense this year. There’s a lot of competitive nature with the coaching staff and just making sure they bring the best out of each of us.”

Notre Dame plays its season opener on Nov. 6 against Niagara. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.

