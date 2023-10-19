First Alert Forecast: Clouds, rain, & wind for the weekend

FRIDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. Going dry for high school football games and outdoor evening plans. Becoming windy. High near 55F. Wind NW at 15 to 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds and dry for evening outdoor plans. Scattered showers return overnight. Low 42F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon and evening hours. High 56F. Low 40F. Wind WSW at 10 to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a sprinkle or light shower. Mainly clear skies and calm wind will lead to our first area-wide frost/light freeze Sunday night into Monday morning. High 54F. Low 34F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect a near 40F temperature swing from Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will reach near 70F. Another cold front late week will bring rain and cooler temperatures into the last weekend of October.

