First Alert Weather: A Cool, Soggy Day Expected for Michiana

THURSDAY: Rain expected for most of the day as a low pressure moves over Michiana. High 59F. Low 51F. Winds SW 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances 70%.

FRIDAY: On and off showers early in the day, becoming isolated in the afternoon. High 58F. Low 45F. Winds N 15-25 mph. Rain chances 40%.

SATURDAY: A windy, cloudy day with a handful of scattered showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Low 41F. Winds N 15-30 mph. Rain chances 30%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances come to an end on Sunday with clearing skies. The possibility of frost looks possible on Monday morning with widespread temps in the mid 30s before a warming trend in the mid-week with another rainy system in the late week that will drop those temps in the late week next week.

