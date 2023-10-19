E-cigarette and vaping use in young adults hits epidemic levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - E-cigarette use in young adults is a continued problem across the country and right here in St. Joe County. It’s a constant battle, that is still on the rise.

Nearly 2.5 million middle and highschoolers use e-cigarettes nearly every day, according to the Truth initiative. A nationwide health organization teaching kids to stop smoking of all forms.

Concerns with smoking at the youth level is not something new, but it continues to be a problem in easier ways. Especially with many of these e-cigarettes or vapes being able to fit in the palm of your hand.

And with many teens and young adults using these products to ease some stress, so the idea of that relief being at the tip of your fingers, it’s no wonder were dealing with such higher numbers.

“It is considered an epidemic right now,” said Jalysa Gibson, a youth coordinator at Drug Free St. Joe. “It is a huge issue we see withing students who are misinformed that it is something to help with anxiety and stress. We see a lot of usage during end of term times, holiday times, because a lot of stresses with school and family life so we do see a rise in usage during that time.”

And we know the harms of smoking, in all forms, can lead to serious health problems. But some of these young adults are starting to smoke at times when it could really affect their development.

Nicotine is one of the many chemicals that is used in these vapes and the chemical harms parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control.

The thought of these vapes being tobacco-free gives the impression that they are healthy, but that’s not the case.

Some of these levels of nicotine near or exceed the amount found in a pack of cigarettes according to Truth Initiative. And knowing the effects nicotine has on the brain it’s important to teach these young adults, not only about the dangers on our body, but our mental health.

“When it reaches the brain, it shoots up dopamine levels,” said Gibson. “But after it dissipates that dopamine level drops and you start to feel gross. And you want that feel good feeling again. And that’s what continues the usage. Now what’s happening with the adolescent brains, it is changing the way its developing, and changing the way the wires are crossing, and what we’re seeing is its actually worsening mental health issues.”

Many parents thought the vaping trend would be done after the Food and Drug Administration out a ban on the sale of all flavored pods and cartridges. Meaning companies like Juul can only sell tobacco or menthol flavors. But somehow, flavored vapes are still on the shelves at gas stations and smoke stores.

Companies are figuring out other ways to get around the system, creating disposable vapes, that are on the shelves for a limited time before being scrapped by the FDA. Then the company will turn around and sell a similar product just under a different name.

Another concern is how these companies market their products to younger crowds with their fun sounding and fruity flavors. In a study done by truth initiative. They found that 97% of youth who vape used flavored products.

“They’re being targeted,” said Gibson. “The real reason they’re putting flavors out there is to mark the real smell and real flavor of nicotine products. It’s kind of a trick on our brains, if it tastes good and smells good. It makes our brain think that it is good. And that’s not the case for addictive chemicals like nicotine. So, they’re putting flavors like sour patch kids, fruit rollups out there.”

Dealing with stress can be a big issue for a lot of teens and young adults.

And unfortunately, a lot of them turn to different outlets like e-cigarettes and vaping to deal with some of those problems. But there are better ways to deal with those issues.

Finding ways to replace the sensation of the sensation and overall good feeling of the vape is a start. Whether it’s walking outside, hanging out with friends, or just listening to some music is all ways to decompress.

For a lot of the youth who start vaping it’s trying to deal with stressful situations, we’ve all been there too whether it’s school, a sport, or just dealing with some of the issues going on in the world currently.

“We generally try to talk to them about what are your triggers,” said Gibson. “What are the times you notice you’re using the most? When are you stressed out after school? A lot of times it’s mindlessly using, maybe playing a video game, or doing something to relax. We try to figure out those times during the day when you are triggered and what you can do instead.

There are resources for the youth to reach out too, like the Truth Initiative hotline which connects you with a counselor.

You can reach out here: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741.

There are also local groups to reach out to here:

The Partnership for a Drug Free St. Joseph County: (574) 235-9594

Indiana Center for Recovery- Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center Mishawaka South Bend: (574) 325-5961

