Advertise With Us

Dog finds, eats meth while on walk with owner

A woman in Washington state said her dog got sick after he found and ate meth during a walk over the weekend. (Source: KING, JEN HUNT, CNN)
By Corenlius Hocker, KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) – A woman in Washington state said her dog got sick after he found and ate meth during a walk over the weekend.

“He was a little ahead of me on the leash,” dog owner Jen Hunt said. “He’s a lab, so he goes on a lot of trail walks.”

Hunt explained that day Jagger found something in the bushes he couldn’t resist.

She said she didn’t think much of it, but noticed he was eating something out of a to-go container and thought he had eaten someone’s leftover food.

By the time they got home, however, Hunt realized something was wrong.

“He didn’t want to come out of the car, which is rare,” she said. “Then, on the front porch he just kind of stood there. He was moving his head back and forth uncontrollably.”

Hunt took Jagger to the vet, where tests were run that came back positive for methamphetamine.

“It took us a while to process what that actually meant,” Hunt said.

Hunt said Dr. Kelly Burke told her it was more than likely human waste in the container that Jagger ate.

“Our vet did tell us they learned recently from a conference that the number one way dogs are getting these meth instances is they’re finding human feces that have it in them,” Hunt said.

The veterinarian said it’s rare for pets to accidentally ingest drugs, but it seems to be happening more often.

“Be careful with anything that your dog, anything that looks suspicious on the ground that they could pick up,” Burke said.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan...
Crews respond to crash involving ambulance, SUV in South Bend
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates to Town & Country Plaza businesses
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates on Town & Country businesses
The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street.
2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side
Stagnant Medicaid reimbursement and rising costs are prompting Beacon and other Indiana...
Financial issues prompting Beacon, other hospital systems to refer Medicaid patients elsewhere

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan backs a temporary House speaker plan and calls off 3rd vote for now, lawmakers say
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Delphi murders suspect to appear in court for status hearing
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden prepares Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine, asking billions
The city of south bend and st.jo county department of health held a press conference this...
South Bend and county department of health raise awareness for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns