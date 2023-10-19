Delphi murders suspect to appear in court for status hearing

Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...
Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin to those of a prisoner of war."(Carroll Circuit Court)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago will appear before a judge in an Allen County Courthouse on Thursday.

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. He was arrested for those killings last October.

According to our sister station WTHR, Thursday’s status hearing in Fort Wayne will be an opportunity for Allen County Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed in the case, to check in with parties involved in the case. Several issues and pretrial motions are also expected to be discussed during Thursday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Thursday’s status hearing also marks the first time in the case cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Earlier this week, Gull issued an order allowing pool media coverage of the hearing.

Allen’s jury trial is currently set to begin on Jan. 8, 2024, although his trial could very well be pushed back further, depending on what happens in court.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for the latest details from the courtroom.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

