Delphi murders suspect to appear in court for status hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago will appear before a judge in an Allen County Courthouse on Thursday.

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. He was arrested for those killings last October.

According to our sister station WTHR, Thursday’s status hearing in Fort Wayne will be an opportunity for Allen County Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed in the case, to check in with parties involved in the case. Several issues and pretrial motions are also expected to be discussed during Thursday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Thursday’s status hearing also marks the first time in the case cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Earlier this week, Gull issued an order allowing pool media coverage of the hearing.

Allen’s jury trial is currently set to begin on Jan. 8, 2024, although his trial could very well be pushed back further, depending on what happens in court.

