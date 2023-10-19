DCS documents due Thursday in civil lawsuit related to LaPorte County child murder case

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Thursday marks the deadline for the Indiana Department of Child Services to produce all requested documents related to the case of a LaPorte County boy who was tortured to death by his parents two years ago.

Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan, in October 2021. His death came amid claims from his foster family that he was being abused at home. Despite the claims, he still ended up back with his parents because of a court order.

Earlier this month, a Hendricks County judge found Indiana DCS in civil contempt of court for failing to produce documents related to Judah’s case file.

Judah Morgan, 4, was found dead at the Union Township home of his biological parents, Mary Yoder and Alan Morgan, in October 2021.(Jenna Hullett)

Foster family attorneys claimed at a hearing last month that records that would be essential to the case, which DCS has in their possession, were not handed over, including, internal text messages, emails regarding Judah’s case, and records of mandated drug tests that should have been conducted for Judah’s biological parents.

Our sister station WTHR reports that DCS testified it had not searched the director’s mailbox for emails regarding Judah, even as previous documents showed the current director and the department’s previous director both received emails regarding the boy.

The judge presiding over the case said DCS’s own filings show that prior to August, DCS had only produced 122 of the 34,929 documents and emails. DCS was given until Oct. 19 (Thursday) to produce all requested documents.

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to the murder of Judah in November 2022 and received a 70-year sentence.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit that was filed earlier this month accuses two case managers and a former LaPorte County DCS director of failing to protect Judah. Jenna Hullett, Judah’s second cousin, is requesting DCS pay damages for causing emotional distress.

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to the murder of Judah in November 2022 and received a 70-year sentence. Alan took a plea deal to remove life without the possibility of parole as a possible sentence for his role in the death. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped, which included neglect of a dependent and animal cruelty.

Mary Yoder pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, as well as failing to report neglect or abuse on Aug. 11, 2023. She is due back in court for her sentencing on Nov. 1.

Mary Yoder pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, as well as failing to report neglect or abuse on Aug. 11, 2023.(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)

DCS documents due Thursday in civil lawsuit related to LaPorte County child murder case

