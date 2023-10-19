Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A hearing in the Delphi murders case lasted about three minutes today as an Allen County Superior Court judge announced that the suspect’s attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, withdrew their representation as Richard Allen’s defense.

The courtroom was packed with reporters, sheriff’s deputies, and the victims’ family members, but Richard Allen never showed.

Special Judge Fran Gull set the impromptu hearing in advance of a previously scheduled hearing on Oct. 31. The withdrawals come after a possible leak of evidence to a popular true-crime podcast, which the Indiana State Police are now investigating.

“About 10 or 11 days ago, someone sent us some graphic crime scene photos connected to this terrible case, and that represented a real breach in the confidentiality around the evidence of this case. In fact, the discovery materials in this case were so serious and so private that the judge actually issued a protective over demanding that the attorneys keep it very confidential,” said Kevin Greenlee, co-host of the Murder Sheet podcast. “Now it turned out that when you trace that leak back, it ultimately goes back to a friend and former employee of Andrew Baldwin, who is one the defense attorneys on this case.”

According to our sister station at WTHR in Indianapolis, longtime defense lawyer David Hennessy filed a memorandum on behalf of Baldwin, asserting he should remain as counsel to Allen as the evidence leak was not committed by Baldwin personally.

This means Allen is now unrepresented and needs a new council, the reason why he was not brought into the courtroom. Judge Gull says she will attempt to recruit new attorneys to represent Mr. Allen.

“I think at that point, we can have counsel appointed. We can set a new trial date. Obviously, I don’t believe counsel will be prepared within the next couple of months to try a case of this magnitude,” Judge Frances Gull said.

Depending on the entry of the new council, Judge Gull will likely reschedule the trial date and take up other preliminary matters at the Oct. 31 hearing.

“This is a huge deal for everyone involved; this is not good for anyone,” Greenlee said. “These pictures that are out there are graphic, and I think, for one thing, I think the family would be devastated if these pictures were published or spread on the internet. I also think, frankly, that having these pictures out there would be a great disservice to the rights of Richard Allen because if people saw these pictures, it would enflame them emotionally, and that has the potential to taint a jury pool.”

Depending on the outcome of the state police investigation, the attorneys could face criminal charges, disbarment, or suspension. In the meantime, Judge Gull says that the trial will likely be rescheduled later than the initially planned trial in January.

Allen is charged with the murders of two girls in Delphi back in 2017. He was arrested for those murders in October of 2022.

“This awful crime occurred when two girls just went for a walk in the woods, and I think that all of us can imagine what that’s like; just an innocent activity that should be safe and then not come home,” Greenlee said. “I think that touches a lot of hearts.”

Judge Gull ordered any evidence shared with Allen’s former defense to be immediately returned to Carroll County prosecutors, which will then be provided to Allen’s future defense team. Meanwhile, Allen was returned to the Westville Correctional Facility pending further hearings.

