2 dead after shooting near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a suspect after they say two men were shot and killed Thursday afternoon on South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Lincoln Way West, which is near the South Bend International Airport. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say they both died from their injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen running from the area.

The Quality Inn & Suites in the area has been evacuated as part of the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.