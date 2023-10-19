2 dead after shooting near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect

South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way...
South Bend police responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 4100 block of Lincoln Way West. Upon arrival, officers discover two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a suspect after they say two men were shot and killed Thursday afternoon on South Bend’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Lincoln Way West, which is near the South Bend International Airport. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say they both died from their injuries.

Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen running from the area.

The Quality Inn & Suites in the area has been evacuated as part of the investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

Rohr’s at Notre Dame: Not just for fine dining!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The restaurant is open to the community and has something for everyone on its menu in terms of taste and price.

News

Rohr’s at Notre Dame: Not just for fine dining!

Rohr’s at Notre Dame: Not just for fine dining!

Updated: 2 hours ago

Indiana

Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...

Attorneys for the Delphi murders suspect withdraw representation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thursday's status hearing in Fort Wayne will be an opportunity for Allen County Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed in the case, to check in with parties involved in the case.

News

The city of south bend and st.jo county department of health held a press conference this...

South Bend and county department of health raise awareness for National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The city of South Bend has received a grant for work with lead prevention and home improvements. They made the announcement at a press conference at the St. Joe County public library

Latest News

News

Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

DCS documents due Thursday in civil lawsuit related to LaPorte County child murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago

Indiana

4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11, 2021.

DCS documents due Thursday in civil lawsuit related to LaPorte County child murder case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Earlier this month, a Hendricks County judge found Indiana DCS in civil contempt of court for failing to produce documents related to Judah Morgan's case file.

Crash

Fatal Crash graphic

No charges in fatal La Porte accident involving 15-year-old

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The school bus driver tested negative for alcohol in her system, a standard procedure in any fatality or crash involving a driver with a commercial driver’s license.

News

According to the Osolo Township Fire Department, emergency crews were called around 9:10 p.m....

Woman rescued by neighbor from house fire, explosion in Elkhart

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say a Good Samaritan likely saved the life of a woman after her house caught on fire and exploded Wednesday night in Elkhart.

News

Alternatives ways to relax for teens who use e-cigarettes

Updated: 4 hours ago