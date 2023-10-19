2 dead after shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect

By 16 News Now
Oct. 19, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a suspect after they say two men were shot and killed at a hotel near the South Bend International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to the Quality Inn & Suites at 4124 Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found two dead men with gunshot wounds. Their identities are currently unknown.

Police are looking for a suspect who was reportedly last seen running from the area.

“We have just a general description right now, and that’s why officers in the area are searching for the possible suspect,” said South Bend Police Division Chief Tim Lancaster. “Since it happened here in the hotel lot, we’re trying to determine exactly where the suspect responsible may have... what direction of travel, or where he may have went.”

The Quality Inn & Suites has been evacuated as part of the investigation. However, police did say there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time.

“I can tell you we’ll be relentless, and we’ll do our job and we’ll give justice where it’s deserved,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

