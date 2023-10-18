Wednesday’s Child: Louie’s List of Talents

(WNDU) - There are foster teens who need a permanent home, and we’re helping them with our Wednesday’s Child stories.

Foster care is a real-life struggle for kids like 13-year-old Louie.

“I’ve been (in foster care) since I was six,” Louie said.

Like a lot of foster kids, his parents had problems with substance abuse.

“I don’t want to grow up like that — I want a better home for myself,” Louie said.

And so does his current foster mom, who he plans to stay in touch with.

“Because she was like mom to me,” Louie said. “A foster mom who really cares. She really wants a forever home for me. I really want a forever home because I never had that growing up as a kid.”

This kid has a lot of hopes and dreams.

“I want to be an officer that helps police, or I want to be a truck driver,” Louie said. “I want to go to Florida. I want to go see dolphins. I want to go fishing in the ocean.”

He’s comfortable with a rod and reel and has a lot of other interests.

“I like to fish. I like to play outside. I like to draw. I like to craft mostly. And I really care about animals,” Louie said.

He’s really fond of dogs and would love a family that has one.

Louie is a good student who loves learning.

“What I like about school is that I can hang out with my friends. I can go to class and start learning,” Louie said. “There are some interesting stories that I like.”

Including stories that are turned into plays. Louie enjoys the performing arts!

“It’s really fun. Like the first time I did it, it was I think in seventh grade or sixth. I did ‘Little Women,’ and I was a grandpa,” Louie said.

Louie would love to be a part of a real and permanent family.

“I mean, it would make me feel very happy. Because I want to grow up. Feel like part of a family now,” Louie said.

Louie is good at wrestling, and he knows he would be better if someone would work with him. He’s truly a great kid.

If you would like to learn more about Louie, click this link for the Indiana Adoption Program.

