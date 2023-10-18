Ways to prevent yourself from RSV, COVID-19, and the flu

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The big three viruses that you should be aware of are RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), COVID-19, and the flu.

Guy Miller is a Berrien County Health Officer, and he told 16 News Now that as the chilly winter months come in, so will these viruses. The three viruses have similar symptoms to each other. Therefore, it will be difficult to figure out which illness you may have.

The only way to determine what illness you would have is to be tested.

Receiving a vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others, but if you are not into needles, Miller shared with 16 News Now some other ways to stay healthy this season.

“Yeah, washing your hands is a great one; social distancing is a good one too. Obviously, if I am across the table, much less likely to spread something to you than if I were to be sitting right next to you or if we were sharing a water bottle or something like that,” Miller said. “But there are different things you can do to socially distance to decrease the potential spread of infectious disease. Masking, we do know, does prevent the amount of respiratory secretions and putting them out in this room. If I had a mask on right now, that would decrease your likelihood of me spreading you and also my likelihood of potentially getting something from you.”

Miller also said there have been sporadic spikes of COVID-19, although it is hard to determine if there will be a spike in the winter. However, by December, there will also be a possibility for a spike in influenza cases.

