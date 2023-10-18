Advertise With Us

Something to Prove: Irish men’s hoops looks to write new chapter

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will tip its season off in just under three weeks after undergoing a massive transition this offseason.

Gone is the winningest head coach in program history in Mike Brey. Taking his place is former Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

The turnover goes beyond just the coaching staff, as just four of Notre Dame’s players this year are holdovers from last year’s team that finished the season 11-21.

It’s a chance to write a new chapter in Fighting Irish hoops history, and the team says it’s excited to get started.

“I kind of just feel like no one expects us to do anything,” said guard Julian Roper II, a transfer from Northwestern. “That’s not our biggest focus. I think we’re just going out there just because we love the game, and we know what we can do as a team and not really focus on what other people have to say about us. We’re just gonna go make out own narratives.”

“I think we’re constantly still growing and getting better,” Shrewsberry said. “What we want to focus on is team first and improving daily, and that’s it. Don’t think about anything else but those things and come in here with that attitude each and every day, and let’s try and get better. We’re trying to get better. We don’t want to be our best on Nov. 6. We want to be our best at the end of the season.”

As Shrewsberry alluded to, Notre Dame plays its season opener on Nov. 6 against Niagara. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 7 p.m.

