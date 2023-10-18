Request for judicial intervention to keep Clay High School open denied

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge has denied a local group’s attempts to keep Clay High School open.

The court detailed multiple reasons for denying the case on Wednesday, leading with the fact that the intervention would ultimately violate an over-40-year-old desegregation ruling from the ‘80s.

That 1980 consent decree, later approved in 1981, required the South Bend Community School Corporation to develop and implement a specific desegregation plan for student assignment and required that the plan must provide the percentage of Black students in each school in the district be within 15 percentage points of the total percentage of Black students in the school corporation.

The decree says that in the following years, schools may be subject to closure but that the closings fall equitably on all racial groups.

The judge goes on to lay out that the school corporation has faithfully reported information in compliance with the terms of the consent decree for over 40 years, and that, on several occasions, the school corporation has sought court approval to close schools and make changes to its student assignment plan.

Further on in the opinion, the judge said those who filed the lawsuit failed to prove the need for intervention.

“At the same time, Petitioners will not be meaningfully prejudiced by denial of permissive intervention. They have provided no factual basis to conclude that the government has failed to monitor the district’s compliance with the consent decree’s provisions or intends to do so with respect to the ongoing process of reviewing and implementing the proposed plan to close Clay High School,” the court opinion read.

The judge says the argument was premature and set a deadline of Dec. 20 for South Bend Schools to submit a plan for how to transition students out of the Clay.

“There is now a concrete timetable in place, with specific steps and deadlines for the district and the government to complete, between now and December 20, 2023 (barring any complications and approved extensions), to finalize and seek approval of a comprehensive transition plan for students affected by Clay’s potential closure. And, as was discussed at the hearing, once that Plan is announced, the Court will allow anyone from the public—including the would-be intervenors—to comment on the Plan. But for now, for the reasons I have outlined, allowing intervention would be imprudent, and I am exercising my discretion to deny it.”

In April of this year, the school corporation passed a resolution on its Facilities Master Plan to close Clay, which is contingent on court approval. Public meetings followed for several months afterward, allowing community members to voice concerns about the future of the school.

The public will be able to comment once again on the school corporation’s plans for student transition once they are announced.

Read the court’s opinion in its entirety below:

