Advertise With Us

Police arrest suspect after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.(KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four women, who are believed to be college students, and injured two others, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four women killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, and crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street.
2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates to Town & Country Plaza businesses
Holladay Properties to implement sharp rental rates on Town & Country businesses
Boy hit by car while walking to bus stop near Mishawaka High School
Man killed in construction accident in Elkhart County
Portrait of William (Bill) P. Sexton, September 19, 2001.
Retired Notre Dame VP Bill Sexton passes away at age 85

Latest News

Request for judicial intervention to keep Clay High School open denied
Shocking video from police in Los Angeles show a robbery suspect jumping off a roof to evade...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial...
Prosecutors won’t charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast