Notre Dame hockey hosts Boston University this weekend

The Notre Dame football team might be taking a much-needed weekend off, but there's still some Fighting Irish athletics to take in this weekend in South Bend!

The hockey team suits up inside Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday to host Boston University.

The team is off to a 1-2 start to the season and could flip that losing record to a winning one if they can secure a pair of victories this weekend.

“It’s early, and it is going to be a benchmark weekend for us as far as getting a feel for where we are against the elite of college hockey and see if we can be in that mix,” said head coach Jeff Jackson. “For me, it’s about being there more in the second half of the year than the first half, but it is still going to be a good gauge for us to know where we stand as a team and see if we can continue to do a reasonably good job defensively.

“So far, I think we’ve done okay,” he continued. I think there’s room for improvement, but it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a big challenge, and hopefully we’ve got great crowds with football being on break.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

