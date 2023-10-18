Notre Dame hockey hosts Boston University this weekend

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team might be taking a much-needed weekend off, but there’s still some Fighting Irish athletics to take in this weekend in South Bend!

The hockey team suits up inside Compton Family Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday to host Boston University.

The team is off to a 1-2 start to the season and could flip that losing record to a winning one if they can secure a pair of victories this weekend.

“It’s early, and it is going to be a benchmark weekend for us as far as getting a feel for where we are against the elite of college hockey and see if we can be in that mix,” said head coach Jeff Jackson. “For me, it’s about being there more in the second half of the year than the first half, but it is still going to be a good gauge for us to know where we stand as a team and see if we can continue to do a reasonably good job defensively.

“So far, I think we’ve done okay,” he continued. I think there’s room for improvement, but it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a big challenge, and hopefully we’ve got great crowds with football being on break.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: First Bye Week

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
How do you feel about the team through eight games so far?

Notre Dame

Something to Prove: Irish men’s hoops looks to write new chapter

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will tip its season off in just under three weeks after undergoing a massive transition this offseason.

Notre Dame

On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the...

Notre Dame women’s hoops ranked No. 10 in AP preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame women's basketball team has high expectations again this year. For the second straight season, the team is ranked in the top 10 of the AP preseason poll.

Notre Dame

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) attempts to throw the ball as Notre Dame...

Irish getting much-needed break after bounce-back win over USC

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
It’s officially the first bye week of the season for the Fighting Irish, meaning there’s no Notre Dame game on Saturday for the first time since late August.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an...

Notre Dame jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Poll after win over USC

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (6-2) rose six spots in this week's poll after defeating longtime rival USC on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

Former ND running back Eric Penick reunited with iconic football 50 years later

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It was the perfect moment for Penick, who loved this weekend’s 50-year reunion with his teammates.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...

Notre Dame dismantles longtime rival USC in 48-20 drubbing

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Having lost twice in the last three games, the Fighting Irish bounced back against the Trojans in a big way.

College

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) causes Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) to...

No. 2 Michigan starts slow and finishes strong in 52-7 win over Indiana

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana 52-7 Saturday.

College

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs past Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) during...

No. 3 Ohio State overcomes offensive injuries in 41-7 blowout at Purdue

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Purdue has lost two straight and four of five, this one against a severely short-handed Ohio State offense.

College

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA...

Rutgers rallies from 18 points down to beat Michigan State 27-24

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Rutgers got two big plays on special teams and two scores in a nine-second span in getting off to its best start since 2014 and handing Michigan State its fourth straight loss under Harlon Barnett.