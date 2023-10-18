Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: First Bye Week

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After an up-and-down last four weeks, the Irish head into their first bye week of the season with a 6-2 record.

That record is part of the topic for this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

This week, we asked you how you feel about the team through eight games so far. Here’s how you responded:

  • They’re underperforming: 50%
  • They’re overperforming: 6%
  • They’ve looked exactly how you thought they would: 44%

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll! Be sure to watch Countdown to Kickoff each week during the season for more fan polls like this one.

