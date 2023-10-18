Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: First Bye Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After an up-and-down last four weeks, the Irish head into their first bye week of the season with a 6-2 record.

That record is part of the topic for this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

This week, we asked you how you feel about the team through eight games so far. Here’s how you responded:

They’re underperforming: 50%

They’re overperforming: 6%

They’ve looked exactly how you thought they would: 44%

