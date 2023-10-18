Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: First Bye Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After an up-and-down last four weeks, the Irish head into their first bye week of the season with a 6-2 record.

That record is part of the topic for this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

This week, we’re asking you how you feel about the team through eight games so far? Your choices are listed below:

They’re underperforming

They’re overperforming

They’ve looked exactly how you thought they would

To vote in this week’s poll, click here! The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 20.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs Friday night at 7 p.m. EDT right here on WNDU!

