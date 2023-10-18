Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: First Bye Week

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After an up-and-down last four weeks, the Irish head into their first bye week of the season with a 6-2 record.

That record is part of the topic for this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

This week, we’re asking you how you feel about the team through eight games so far? Your choices are listed below:

  • They’re underperforming
  • They’re overperforming
  • They’ve looked exactly how you thought they would

To vote in this week’s poll, click here! The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 20.

We’ll share the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs Friday night at 7 p.m. EDT right here on WNDU!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Something to Prove: Irish men’s hoops looks to write new chapter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will tip its season off in just under three weeks after undergoing a massive transition this offseason.

Notre Dame

On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey told 16 Sports what we can expect to see from the...

Notre Dame women’s hoops ranked No. 10 in AP preseason poll

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame women's basketball team has high expectations again this year. For the second straight season, the team is ranked in the top 10 of the AP preseason poll.

Notre Dame

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) attempts to throw the ball as Notre Dame...

Irish getting much-needed break after bounce-back win over USC

Updated: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
It’s officially the first bye week of the season for the Fighting Irish, meaning there’s no Notre Dame game on Saturday for the first time since late August.

Pro Sports

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...

Goff leads NFC North-leading Lions past sputtering Buccaneers 20-6

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The streaking Lions won their fourth straight game following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks and are off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2011.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room after being sacked during the...

Vikings knock out Fields, beat Bears 19-13

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Justin Fields was sacked four times and exited with a right hand injury early in the third quarter, and the Bears lost again after stopping a 14-game slide at Washington last week.

Pro Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) looks to pass under pressure from...

Jaguars beat Minshew, Colts 37-20 for 9th consecutive home victory in series

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Gardner Minshew, getting the start in place of injured rookie Anthony Richardson, turned the ball over four times in his return to Jacksonville.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye (47) celebrates with students on the field after an...

Notre Dame jumps to No. 15 in latest AP Poll after win over USC

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (6-2) rose six spots in this week's poll after defeating longtime rival USC on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

Former ND running back Eric Penick reunited with iconic football 50 years later

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It was the perfect moment for Penick, who loved this weekend’s 50-year reunion with his teammates.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college...

Notre Dame dismantles longtime rival USC in 48-20 drubbing

Updated: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Having lost twice in the last three games, the Fighting Irish bounced back against the Trojans in a big way.

College

Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) causes Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) to...

No. 2 Michigan starts slow and finishes strong in 52-7 win over Indiana

Updated: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and No. 2 Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana 52-7 Saturday.