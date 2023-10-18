Kids get free haircuts and hotcakes at Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids got some free food and a trim in South Bend on Wednesday.

Unity Gardens teamed up with the South Bend re-entry first responders to give kids free haircuts and hotcakes. The event was open to everyone and was a way to give back to the community.

“Any time anybody gets a confidence boost, it’s the morale inside - it awakens the morale inside, a confidence that can’t be bought. So I think it’s very important for any kid who needs a haircut to get a haircut at any given time without any financial restraints - we just want to play our part in the community and give back to the kids,” said Willis Russell, with Unity Gardens.

The hotcakes and haircuts will be happening again on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Unity Gardens is located at 3701 Prast Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.