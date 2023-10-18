How true crime can impact your mental health

Get paid to watch true crime documentaries!
(tcw-kltv)
By Cleveland Clinic
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - From podcasts to TV series, the true crime genre has taken off in popularity.

But how can too much true crime impact our mental health?

“It can increase our anxiety because we become hypervigilant. We’re always looking for the bad person. Every white van becomes the van of a killer or murderer,” explained Chivonna Childs, PhD, a psychologist with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Childs said your view of the world can easily change if you’re constantly consuming grisly murder stories.

Watching too much true crime may cause you to become overly wary of others — even people you’ve known and trusted for a long time. At home, true crime fans may find themselves triple-checking their locks at night and not being able to fall asleep.

Dr. Childs said these feelings of heightened anxiety can lead to isolation, which is not good for our overall mental health. She stresses moderation is key when it comes to true crime, and it’s important to recognize if you need a break.

“Notice when you’ve had too much,” Dr. Childs said. “If you’re hypervigilant, your anxiety has increased, you’re fearful of leaving home and you’re thinking more about true crime than anything else – it’s time to take a break.”

Dr. Childs urges people to explore different genres as well as other activities and hobbies to help them limit true crime content if needed.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Hip-hop dance classes in session at the YMCA O’Brien Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mike Jacob of Judah’s Pride has been teaching hip-hop dance for over 23 years. He uses his skills to promote self-confidence in his students.

Health

Beacon Health referring Medicaid patients to nonprofit clinics

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
New information from Beacon Health, where the medical group is referring Medicaid patients out to nonprofit clinics.

Health

Ask the Doctor: All about allergies

Ask the Doctor: All about allergies

Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. This week, you asked him all about allergies!

Health

In spine fusion surgery, the surgeon cleans out the affected bones of the spine and then...

Beacon surgeon, Notre Dame engineer working to revolutionize spine surgery

Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
Dr. Stephen Smith and Dr. Ryan Roeder teamed up to create a new, FDA-approved medical device that is implanted in a patient's spine to relieve spinal compression.

Latest News

Health

LIVESTRONG program at YMCA helping cancer survivors get back in shape

Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s designed to help cancer survivors who are in a transitional period between completing their treatments and feeling physically and emotionally strong enough to return regular activity.

Health

How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.

How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By Felicia Michelle
As the fall season settles in and we start feeling those colder temperatures the inevitable is right around the corner, cold and flu season.

Health

New blood donor center opens on South Bend’s south side

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The donor center is open Monday through Saturday at 1290 E. Ireland Road.

Health

.

Franciscan Health offering free mammograms in Michigan City

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering screenings for those without insurance, as well as those who are underinsured or have high deductible plans.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Mammograms, mental health counseling, high blood pressure in kids

Updated: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Candescent Health and Wellness offering free breast exams this month

Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Claire Walker of Candescent Health and Wellness joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell them more about her business.