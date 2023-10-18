Advertise With Us

Head of South Bend PD’s Strategic Focus Unit promoted to captain

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department promoted a new caption on its force.

Kyle Dombrowski oversees the department’s Strategic Focus Unit and is a familiar face to many in the community. They’re a special team that deals with curbing gang and gun violence in South Bend.

Until today, he’s been doing that job as a lieutenant. Dombrowski says it’s a special feeling being promoted.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, all the men and women here who support me. It’s my privilege. It’s my honor to supervise them,” Capt. Kyle Dombrowski told 16 News Now.

Dombrowski has been with the department since 2007, and has worked in several different assignments.

