First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and wind throughout the afternoon hours with a few showers after sunset. High 65F. Low 52F. Wind S 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances 20% in the evening.

THURSDAY: Rain expected for most of the day as a low pressure moves over Michiana. High 61F. Low 48F. Winds SW 10 to 20 mph. Rain chances 70%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next chance of rain will move in Thursday and Friday as two cold fronts approach Michiana. This will bring temperatures back down into the mid-50s for the weekend with windy conditions and lake-effect rain showers. Rainfall totals from Thursday to Saturday will approach 0.50 to 1.00″.

