Financial issues prompting Beacon, other hospital systems to refer Medicaid patients elsewhere

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Health System is shedding hundreds of its Medicaid clients.

That’s how our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune described a recent move made by the healthcare provider. The Tribune says those patients are now being referred to nonprofit clinics outside of Beacon.

Beacon Health System isn’t dodging anyone on this. Beacon issued a statement saying, in part, it has partnered with and transitioned patients to federally qualified health centers, including HealthLine and Heart City Health.

In its mission statement, Beacon Health System says it is “dedicated to giving you everything you need to live your best life.” But stagnant Medicaid reimbursement and rising costs are prompting Beacon and other Indiana hospital systems to refer hundreds of Medicaid patients to other providers.

“We’re seeing across the state the implications of a really difficult financial period for hospitals,” said Brian Tabor, president of the Indians Hospital Association. “We’re also seeing increased demand with Medicaid enrollment growing substantially.”

Those financial straits mean patients who used to make Beacon their first stop will instead go to other clinics and health centers.

Among those impacted by this development are clients who use South Bend’s Center for the Homeless. One woman told 16 News Now off camera that she is confused about where she’ll now go for medical care.

“I think what’s most important for everyone to understand is that while there may be some changes in physician office visits, and where someone might seek that, hospitals are committed to taking care of emergencies and anyone who walks through that emergency room door 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Tabor said.

Tabor is hopeful the moves by Beacon and other hospital systems will prompt more people to consider the wraparound care provided by federally qualified health centers.

Those health centers rely on federal funding, which Tabor points out is awaiting congressional approval. And we all know how much is getting done in congress right now.

And speaking of legislative bodies, Tabor is eager for state legislators to address the issue of long-stagnant Medicaid reimbursement.

