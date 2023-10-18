Douglas Road expected to reopen before end of October, officials say

A well-traveled road that has been closed for months in St. Joseph County is expected to reopen...
A well-traveled road that has been closed for months in St. Joseph County is expected to reopen before the end of October, according to officials.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-traveled road that has been closed for months in St. Joseph County is expected to reopen before the end of October, according to officials.

Douglas Road has been closed since March to expand the roadway. 16 News Now was told back in August that work was expected to be complete by mid-September.

16 News Now reached out to St. Joseph County’s engineering department, and they tell us the addition of two separate right turn lanes on State Road 23 at Douglas caused major delays.

Due to the conditions resulting from the construction of those two turn lanes, engineers say the existing left turn lane from State Road 23 onto Douglas had to be closed. They say this created an unsafe condition as it related to Douglas Road access.

Still, 16 News Now is told that construction is in its final stages and is on schedule for a late October opening. No specific date was given.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Instructor de vuelo Michiana da consejos sobre cómo aterrizar una avioneta durante una emergencia

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Light to moderate showers early Thursday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain chances will start to increase late today into Thursday morning

News

Medical Moment: Unraveling the mysteries of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Head of South Bend PD’s Strategic Focus Unit promoted to captain on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Head of South Bend PD’s Strategic Focus Unit promoted to captain

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Until today, Kyle Dombrowski has been working on the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit as a lieutenant.

News

Head of South Bend PD's Strategic Focus Unit promoted to captain

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Request for judicial intervention to keep Clay High School open denied

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Request for judicial intervention to keep Clay High School open denied

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A judge has denied a local group’s attempts to keep Clay High School open.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Food

The Bucket at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River in South Bend now has a new...

The Bucket closing for the season next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Bucket announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will be closed this winter for renovations.