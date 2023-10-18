Douglas Road expected to reopen before end of October, officials say

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A well-traveled road that has been closed for months in St. Joseph County is expected to reopen before the end of October, according to officials.

Douglas Road has been closed since March to expand the roadway. 16 News Now was told back in August that work was expected to be complete by mid-September.

16 News Now reached out to St. Joseph County’s engineering department, and they tell us the addition of two separate right turn lanes on State Road 23 at Douglas caused major delays.

Due to the conditions resulting from the construction of those two turn lanes, engineers say the existing left turn lane from State Road 23 onto Douglas had to be closed. They say this created an unsafe condition as it related to Douglas Road access.

Still, 16 News Now is told that construction is in its final stages and is on schedule for a late October opening. No specific date was given.

