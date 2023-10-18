Crews respond to crash involving ambulance, SUV in South Bend

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan...
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan Street.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving an ambulance and an SUV.

It happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan Street.

Airbags deployed in the ambulance, which was transporting a patient at the time of the crash.

It’s currently unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin...

Cameras to be allowed in court Thursday for Delphi murders case hearing

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's the first time in the case that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

Wednesday's Child

Foster care is a real-life struggle for kids like 13-year-old Louie.

Wednesday’s Child: Louie’s List of Talents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Louie , 13, says he would love to be a part of a real and permanent family.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Louie’s List of Talents

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Elkhart County deputies investigated a shooting on C.R. 45 Wednesday morning. One man is...

1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Elkhart County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies were called early Wednesday morning to the 23000 block of County Road 45 on reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Rain chances will start to increase late today into Thursday morning

News

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

Updated: 8 hours ago

What's Good

Trinity Harrison is one of two U.S. students traveling to Dubai for the Global Mental Health...

Adams High School student to visit Dubai for Global Mental Health Symposium

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Junior Olympian actively participates in activities with Gentlemen and Scholars, Inc., Leadership SBM GIRLs program, and Mentoring Moments, an organization providing Trinity the opportunity to serve as a youth representative at the Global Mental Health Symposium in Dubai.

News

Beacon Health referring Medicaid patients to nonprofit clinics

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Adams High School student heads to Dubai for mental health symposium

Updated: 15 hours ago