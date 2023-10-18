Crews respond to crash involving ambulance, SUV in South Bend
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Wednesday afternoon involving an ambulance and an SUV.
It happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. at the intersection of Sample Street and S. Michigan Street.
Airbags deployed in the ambulance, which was transporting a patient at the time of the crash.
It’s currently unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.