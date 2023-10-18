Cameras to be allowed in court Thursday for Delphi murders case hearing

Richard Allen's attorneys described his conditions at Westville Correctional Fcility as "akin to those of a prisoner of war."(Carroll Circuit Court)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the first time in the Delphi murders case during a hearing on Thursday in Fort Wayne.

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. He was arrested for those killings last October.

According to our reporting partners at WPTA, the special judge appointed in the case issued an order on Tuesday to allow pool media coverage of Allen’s hearing.

“This case has generated substantial public interest and media attention,” the order reads. The judge goes on to say that to “ensure the integrity of the proceedings,” they will allow one or two media cameras in the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing. The order also notes that the court will not permit photographing or digital streaming of the proceedings.

Several issues and pretrial motions are expected to be discussed during Thursday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

