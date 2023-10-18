The Bucket closing for the season next week

The Bucket at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River in South Bend now has a new...
The Bucket at Ironwood Drive and the St. Joseph River in South Bend now has a new Polynesian-inspired menu to go with its Tiki-bar focus.(Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular South Bend restaurant is closing for the season next week.

The Bucket, which is located right along the St. Joseph River at 1212 S. Ironwood Drive, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it will be closed this winter for renovations.

The restaurant tells 16 News Now that it stayed open last winter, but it wasn’t reasonable.

“The outdoor spaces are what make The Bucket special, and without those spaces we don’t do enough business to keep the staff busy/happy/paid. So, we decided to close this winter,” said Kurt Janowsky, owner of Navarre Hospitality Group.

Janowsky says The Bucket plans to reopen in the spring. The restaurant’s last day of business for the season is Sunday.

