Beacon Health referring Medicaid patients to nonprofit clinics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information from Beacon Health System, where the medical group is referring Medicaid patients out to nonprofit clinics.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Beacon says this decision comes as hospitals fight rising costs.

This effects Medicaid patients at some of its primary care practices in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and LaPorte counties.

Quoted in The Tribune, the president of the Indiana Hospital Association, Brian Tabor, says the spiked prices point to a larger issue with Medicaid reimbursements from the state that have remained, “essentially flat.”

He said the state’s base rate for Medicaid for hospitals hasn’t changed in 30 years, and it now covers 57 cents of every dollar of expense, compared with 87 cents from Medicare.

