Adams High School student to visit Dubai for Global Mental Health Symposium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While most kids at 16 years old are thinking about getting their driver’s license, one local student is getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel abroad.

Trinity Harrison is a sophomore track star from John Adams High School, and in less than a week, she will be in Dubai for the Global Mental Health Symposium, speaking with international students about the challenges they face in this rapidly changing world.

Students from many different backgrounds and cultures will meet in Dubai on Oct. 24 to discuss mental health, and while you might think they live in two separate worlds, experts say these students face the same obstacles.

“And from my experience, that’s one of the things that comes up in statistics no matter the language, most teenagers will say in their language, ‘no one listens to me,’ and they feel overwhelmed, and so, we don’t want kids to think that they’re alone,” said Marla Godette, a mental health professional and founding mentor of Mentoring Moments, LLC. “So, to get children from so many different countries together in one room to hear the same things and to be able to talk about it, and to know that, hey, globally, this is an issue, what can we do about it, and to brainstorm and be able to work together and talk together.”

Trinity and another student from Indianapolis will join international students to learn and converse about mental health, experience other cultures and cuisines, and have a little fun, as kids should.

Harrison, a former ballerina, and Southold Dance Theater company member, hesitantly tucked away pointe shoes and slipped on her spikes to focus on track and field at John Adams High School.

The Junior Olympian actively participates in activities with Gentlemen and Scholars, Inc., Leadership SBM GIRLs program, and Mentoring Moments, an organization providing Trinity the opportunity to serve as a youth representative at the Global Mental Health Symposium in Dubai.

“What we’re going to be doing is talking about mental health and how it can deeply impact a kid my age, or an adult, and kids younger than us like my sister,” said Trinity Harrison, a sophomore at Adams High School. “I feel like mental health is very important, and it’s very important to speak out about it because if you bottle it in, it really hurts; I’ve done that before, and it does not feel good, and eventually, you’ll get so tired of having to keep it in, you have to just take it out.”

For students struggling with mental health, Trinity says in most scenarios, the best way to work things out is to talk things out with loved ones or trusted professionals.

“Sometimes, the best thing to do is get a therapist or talk to your parents, and if you can’t or don’t feel comfortable talking to your parents, you can always get a therapist or talk with a friend or someone to talk to about it,” Harrison said. “And it’s great how we can go from the U.S. and go out of the country to talk about (mental health) with multiple different kids that probably aren’t comfortable talking about it, so I’d be very honored to listen to a kid and their problems and for them to trust me. I’m very honored to be in this position.”

While she knows she’ll have fun on this trip, Trinity says she’s most looking forward to listening to other students and discussing how mental health impacts young people globally.

The first Global Mental Health Symposium was held in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, in 2018. Two students, one from South Bend and one from Indianapolis, joined international students to help build a house and attend the seminar on ways to better themselves.

“The focus is to take our youth away and allow them to experience community and the world, and see things from a global perspective, and it doesn’t have to be a 4.0 GPA student or the student with lots of money; the student whose family can afford it,” Godette said. “It’s the student that is the everyday student that is struggling with everyday mental health issues like anyone else.”

The 2022 Mental Health and Social Justice Extravaganza was held in Atlanta, GA, which saw a “busload” of South Bend students and students from across the country visit ATL for discussions and ways to handle mental health and life in general.

“Everyone who went on the mental health social justice extravaganza in 2022 has made positive changes and is holding on to them,” Godette said.

Only two students from the U.S. were selected to represent the country at the Global Mental Health Symposium. A Lawrence Central High School freshman from Indianapolis will join Trinity.

This isn’t Harrison’s first trip out of the country, as she has traveled to nearly ten countries for Track and Field.

The Global Mental Health Symposium hosted by Mentoring Moments, LLC, is in Dubai on Oct. 24 and 25.

