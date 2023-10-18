2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a police chase on Tuesday afternoon on South Bend’s south side.

According to the South Bend Police Department, Strategic Focus Unit officers attempted to pull a van over in the area of Randolph and Clyde streets around 2 p.m. During the stop, a woman who was a passenger inside the van reportedly jumped into the driver’s seat and took control of the vehicle, resulting in the van driving off.

The pursuit ended near Miami Street and Apple Ridge Court after the van hit stop sticks.

Police say two juveniles were in the van and that authorities recovered three guns, one of which was stolen, suspected cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

The passenger turned driver, 38-year-old Alicia Levine, was detained on several preliminary charges including felon in possession of a firearm, operator never licensed, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, theft and was also arrested on several warrants.

33-year-old Demetris Jennings, Jr. was detained after getting out of the car before it fled the scene. He was arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm, operator never licensed, possession of cocaine, theft, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and was also arrested on several warrants.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

