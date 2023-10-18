1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken to the hospital and another person has been taken into custody after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Elkhart County.

Deputies were called around 4:40 a.m. to the 23000 block of County Road 45 on reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries that police say are consistent with gunshot wounds. There is no word on his current condition.

Police say they found a suspect on scene and took them into custody. They also say this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

