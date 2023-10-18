1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken to the hospital and another person has been taken into custody after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Elkhart County.

Deputies were called around 4:40 a.m. to the 23000 block of County Road 45 on reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple injuries that police say are consistent with gunshot wounds. There is no word on his current condition.

Police say they found a suspect on scene and took them into custody. They also say this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Rain chances will start to increase late today into Thursday morning

News

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Another Round of Rain on the Way Tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago

What's Good

Trinity Harrison is one of two U.S. students traveling to Dubai for the Global Mental Health...

Adams High School student to visit Dubai for Global Mental Health Symposium

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Junior Olympian actively participates in activities with Gentlemen and Scholars, Inc., Leadership SBM GIRLs program, and Mentoring Moments, an organization providing Trinity the opportunity to serve as a youth representative at the Global Mental Health Symposium in Dubai.

News

Beacon Health referring Medicaid patients to nonprofit clinics

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Adams High School student heads to Dubai for mental health symposium

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WorkOne hosting job fair at Warsaw Public Library

Updated: 12 hours ago

Crime

The chase ended in the Fairfax Villas neighborhood off Miami Street.

2 arrested after chase on South Bend’s south side

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The pursuit ended near Miami Street and Apple Ridge Court after the van hit stop sticks.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: First Bye Week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
How do you feel about the team through eight games so far?

News

Brain Hall showing emergency card that is in every Cirrus Aircraft

Michiana flight instructor gives advice on landing a small plane during an emergency

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
Brian Hall showed 16 News Now what steps you would need to take if you need to land a plane in an emergency.

News

Irish women’s hoops ranked No. 10 in preseason poll

Updated: 16 hours ago