YWCA honors 9 officers for helping victims of domestic violence

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA honored nine local officers for their work helping victims of domestic violence.

Three officers from three different departments including South Bend, Mishawaka, and Saint Joseph County were all honored.

Officials with YWCA told 16 News Now that the officers all conducted an 11-question lethality screening with victims, which is part of a program that can help prevent domestic violence homicides, potentially saving lives.

South Bend Chief Scott Ruszkowski told 16 News Now that domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous ones an officer can be sent to.

“You have more than one person to contend with. You have a survivor, a victim, that we’re trying to get the ultimate help for, to get them out of that situation then and permanently,” Chief Ruszkowski said. “On top of that, we don’t know how long it’s been going on, what the circumstances are, and then trying to figure that out. And with the bad person that may still be there, or in close proximity, you don’t know if he or she is going to come back, what there intentions are, with your victim, survivor, or with the officers.”

The YWCA says each year there’s an average of 1,500 domestic violence fatalities in the U.S.

Thanks to these nine officers, that number might be a little lower this year.

