WorkOne to host job fair at Warsaw Public Library

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to change things up a bit? You can hop into a new career at the Warsaw Public Library this week!

The Kosciusko County WorkOne Center will be hosting a job fair at the library on Friday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. WorkOne says that at least 10 employers will be in attendance with several positions available including medical, manufacturing, administrative, and more.

WorkOne says those interested in attending should come prepared for an interview with a resume and “dressed for success.”

The employers in attendance are expected to be:

Zimmer Biome



Maple Leaf Farms



Parkview Hospital



Rabb Water



Aludyne



Par-Kan



Lutheran Kosciusko Community Hospital



USPS



Bowen Center



Cardinal Services



WorkOne offers no-cost employment services such as resume reviews, information on career training opportunities as well as apprenticeship programs.

To learn more about WorkOne, click here.

The Warsaw Public Library is located at 310 E. Main St.

