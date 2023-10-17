Steps passengers would take incase of emergency landing in Cirrus aircraft

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Hall is a flight instructor for Michiana Air Activities Flying Club and has been instructing since April of 1982 but has been licensed to fly since December 24, 1976. 16 News Now, asked him what he thought about the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System.

“It’s a fantastic system. I can’t say enough about it,” said Hall. “Cirrus has done a marvelous job in designing the airplane itself and incorporating features like this. Very few aircrafts and no other aircrafts out on the market have this particular system and it’s unique to Cirrus and just a great thing for safety.”

Although it is rare occurrence that a passenger would need to become the pilot in a emergency situation, but it’s not impossible.

The video above shows the steps you would need to take if your pilot were to become incapacitated and you have take control.

You are only able to eject the parachute system only when you have reached 500 feet, if you are put in that unlikely situation.

Brian also told me that according to statistics, within the next 20 years we are going to need about 660,000 pilots, which is about 30,000 pilots per year.

