South Bend History Museum to request relocation of Navarre Cabin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend History Museum is looking to relocate the Navarre Cabin.

The Navarre Cabin, currently located at Leeper Park, was once the home to the first European settler in this area, Pierre Navarre. The History Museum owns the cabin... and the city of South Bend owns the land.

The History Museum wants to relocate the cabin to its campus. They say this way it can be monitored and used regularly.

“But we can’t experience blacksmithing or even pioneer days cooking. On our campus, in some controlled atmospheres you can actually do that,” said Brian Harding, the executive director of the History Museum.

The History Museum plans to submit an application request to move the cabin to their property. This way they can preserve it and host events, like field trips for kids.

“Let school children and the general public be able to see it and experience it,” Harding continued. “It’s in Leeper Park east at the present time and there’s no real plans to improve that portion of the park.”

The cabin is currently empty.

“There’s incredible interpretive space that could be done in there to actually create settings of what it was actually like in the 1820′s. We could really teach some serious history of what it was like at the time,” Harding said.

Harding says it’s important to teach others what life was like back then, “To have an appreciation for life. To have an appreciation for the advancing technology. To have appreciation for the Native Americans, for the original settlers of this land.”

The History Museum’s request was denied three years ago by the Historic Preservation Commission.

“Leeper Park has some standards and guidelines, and it references, in the standards and guidelines, that things shouldn’t move from the park, but we were looking for them to make an exception for that. It’s been moved so many times, it would be so beneficial for it to be moved for one really good reason, to come to our campus,” Harding finished.

The History Museum will submit an application request in mid-November... and then there will be a follow up meeting later that month.

