Potential evidence leak in Delphi murders case could impact trial, expert says

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - A professor of law at Indiana University says a potential evidence leak could result in the trial being delayed for the man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago.

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. He was arrested for those killings last October.

According to our reporting partners at WPTA, Áine Cane and Kevin Greenlee of the “Murder Sheet” podcast claim they received crime scene photos that have not been released to the public. Allen’s legal team is accused of leaking those photos.

If the claims are proven true, the punishment could be consequential, according to IU law professor Jody Madeira. She believes Allen’s attorneys could be taken off his Jan. 8 trial — an action that would likely result in Allen’s trial date being delayed.

Indiana State Police are currently investigating the leak.

Allen is scheduled to appear in a Fort Wayne court this Thursday to discuss another upcoming hearing on Oct. 31 and other matters in the case.

